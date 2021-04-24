Recommendation Engine Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025
MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Recommendation Engine Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 94 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.
This comprehensive Recommendation Engine Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America
A recommendation engine, also known as a recommender system, is software that analyzes available data to make suggestions for something that a website user might be interested in, such as a book, a video or a job, among other possibilities.
North America is expected to be the largest revenue-generating region, as there is a high focus on innovations in the US and Canada. These countries have the most competitive and rapidly changing market across the globe. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market. Moreover, APAC is expected to be the highly potential market due to rise in the eCommerce market and enormous growth of data across all end-users.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
AWS
Microsoft
Salesforce
Sentient Technologies
HPE
Oracle
Intel
SAP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Collaborative filtering
Content-based filtering
Hybrid recommendation
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Healthcare
BFSI
Media and entertainment
Transportation
Others
Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?
- What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Recommendation Engine?
- What are the growth driving factors of the global Recommendation Engine?
- Which are the high-growth segments of the global Recommendation Engine?
- What are the upcoming industry trends?
- Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Recommendation Engine?
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Recommendation Engine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Recommendation Engine development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Recommendation Engine are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
