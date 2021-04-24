RFID 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
RFID technology uses the electromagnetic signature that accompanies the radio frequency in a specific spectrum to communicate information, which is mostly one way. This process is carried out by the RFID microchip. The reader reads the information from RFID tags, and RFID middleware uses the data to create analytical insights. RFID technology uses the electromagnetic signature that accompanies the radio frequency in a specific spectrum to communicate information, which is mostly one way. This process is carried out by RFID microchip (RFID tag), RFID reader, and RFID middleware components.
The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the RFID market during the forecast period. The players in the Americas region are emphasizing on research and development activities, to facilitate operational efficiency through advanced technologies. Furthermore, the adoption of RFID technologies and a significant number of established players in the RFID market are driving the demand for RFID tags in the Americas.
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4097446-global-rfid-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
In 2018, the global RFID market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global RFID status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the RFID development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Datalogic
Honeywell International
Zebra Technologies
Acreo Swedish ICT
Alien Technology
Avery Dennison
Checkpoint Systems
CipherLab
CoreRFID
FEIG ELECTRONIC
Fujitsu
GAO RFID
Impinj
ORBCOMM
Quantum Resources
Mojix
Mobile Aspects
Nedap
RFID4U
RF Ideas
Skytron
JADAK Technologies
Solstice Medical
Smartrac
Stanley InnerSpace
SATO VICINITY
TAGSYS RFID
Terso Solutions
Tellago
TIBCO Software
Tyco Retail Solutions
Thinfilm
ThingMagic
Unitech Electronics
WaveMark
Xterprise
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Passive RFID
Active RFID
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Transportation and Logistics
Healthcare
Security and Access Control
Sports
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=115714
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global RFID status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the RFID development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4097446-global-rfid-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global RFID Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Passive RFID
1.4.3 Active RFID
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global RFID Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Transportation and Logistics
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Security and Access Control
1.5.6 Sports
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 RFID Market Size
2.2 RFID Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 RFID Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 RFID Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Datalogic
12.1.1 Datalogic Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 RFID Introduction
12.1.4 Datalogic Revenue in RFID Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Datalogic Recent Development
12.2 Honeywell International
12.2.1 Honeywell International Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 RFID Introduction
12.2.4 Honeywell International Revenue in RFID Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Honeywell International Recent Development
12.3 Zebra Technologies
12.3.1 Zebra Technologies Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 RFID Introduction
12.3.4 Zebra Technologies Revenue in RFID Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Development
12.4 Acreo Swedish ICT
12.4.1 Acreo Swedish ICT Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 RFID Introduction
12.4.4 Acreo Swedish ICT Revenue in RFID Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Acreo Swedish ICT Recent Development
12.5 Alien Technology
12.5.1 Alien Technology Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 RFID Introduction
12.5.4 Alien Technology Revenue in RFID Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Alien Technology Recent Development
Continued…….
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: Wiseguyreports
Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028
Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US) +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com