SDN Orchestration Market | Size | Forecast (2019-2025) | Analysis

This comprehensive SDN Orchestration Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

SDN Orchestration is the ability to program automated behaviors in a network to coordinate the required networking hardware and software elements to support applications and services.

The Asia Pacific SDN orchestration market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The growth of the Asia Pacific SDN orchestration market can be attributed to the increased adoption of SDN orchestration solutions by enterprises in the Asia Pacific region to enhance agility and operational efficiency of their network infrastructures. In addition, increased number of data centers in the Asia Pacific region is also projected to drive the growth of the market in this region. The SDN orchestration market in China, Japan, and Korea is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increased RandD investments made by various companies to develop innovative SDN technologies and rapid expansion of telecom operations in these countries.

In 2018, the global SDN Orchestration market size was 170 million US$ and it is expected to reach 21000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 82.4% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Juniper Networks

HPE

Ciena

Nokia

Anuta Networks

Qualisystems

Huawei

Cisco

Netcracker

Cenx

Virtela

ZYMR

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solutions

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Cloud Service Providers

Telecom Service Providers

Others

Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global SDN Orchestration?

What are the growth driving factors of the global SDN Orchestration?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global SDN Orchestration?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global SDN Orchestration?

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global SDN Orchestration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the SDN Orchestration development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SDN Orchestration are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

