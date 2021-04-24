Self-Driving Truck Market By Manufacturers, Type And Application, Regions, Forecast to 2025
Self-driving truck is also known as autonomous truck and robotic truck. Self-driving trucks feature all the major competencies of traditional trucks. Further, the vehicle can be both fully autonomous and partially autonomous, which require driver as assistant to operate.
The global self-driving truck market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period attributed to rise in growing environmental concern. Moreover, factors such as reduced wind drag, less road accidents, decongestion of traffic, and others fuel the market growth. However, the threat of hackers and increase in cybercrime restrict the market.
The report segments the self-driving truck market based on level of autonomy, industry vertical, and region. Based on level of autonomy, the market is divided into level one, level two, level three, and level four. Based on industry vertical, the market is classified into logistics, construction & manufacturing, mining, and port. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as BMW AG, Isuzu Motors Limited, General Motors, Otto motors, AB Volvo, Daimler AG, Tesla, Waymo, Toyota and Volkswagen is also provided in this report.
Key benefits for stakeholders
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends along with dynamics in the global self-driving truck market.
In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2025.
This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2020-2025, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Level of Autonomy
Level One
Level Two
Level Three
Level Four
By Industry Vertical
Logistics
Construction & Manufacturing
Mining
Port
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
Russia
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Australia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED
BMW AG
Isuzu Motors Limited
General Motors
Otto motors
AB Volvo
Daimler AG
Tesla
Waymo
Toyota
Volkswagen
