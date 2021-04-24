Software Defined Anything (SDx) Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players- Microsoft, IBM, HP, Cisco Systems, Dell EMC and more…
Software Defined Anything (SDx) Market
Software-defined anything (SDx) is an important yet ambiguous term that refers to new changes happening in the IT world. It is a movement toward promoting a greater role for software systems in controlling different kinds of hardware – more specifically, making software more “in command” of multi-piece hardware systems and allowing for software control of a greater range of devices. The software-defined anything market based on vertical has been classified into telecom & ITES, BFSI, education, consumer goods & retail, logistics & warehouse, healthcare, government & defense, and others. The market for the healthcare vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate.
The software-defined anything market based on deployment mode is divided into on-premises and cloud. The market for the on-premises mode is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market for on-premise deployment mode is growing rapidly and gaining gradual momentum because of steady adoption in specialized end-use applications. North America is likely to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period, growing at a significant CAGR. The North American software-defined anything market is driven by various factors such as technological advancements and early adoption of SDA-related technologies in this region.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
IBM
HP
Cisco Systems
Dell EMC
VMware
Citrix Systems
NEC
Fujitsu
Juniper Networks
Western Digital
This report focuses on the global Software Defined Anything (SDx) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software Defined Anything (SDx) development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Telecom & IT
BFSI
Education
Consumer Goods & Retail
Healthcare
Government & Defense
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Software Defined Anything (SDx) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Software Defined Anything (SDx) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
