Aerospace Additive Manufacturing 2019 Global Market – Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Forecast 2023

Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market by Platform (Aircraft, UAV, Spacecraft), Application (Engine, Structural, Others), Material Type (Metal Alloy, Plastic, Others), Technology (3D Printing, Laser Sintering, Others) and Region Forecast to 2023

Key market players include Stratasys, EOS, GE Additive, 3D System, ExOne, Arcam AB, ATI, CRS Holdings Inc., Concept Laser, CRP Technology S.R.L, SLM Solutions, and Optomec.

The report provides insights on the leading market players and evaluates their current market share. Company information, covering annual revenue, segmental share, geographical presence, SWOT, growth strategies, new product launch, M&A activities, and the latest R&D initiatives is also available in the report.

Market Snapshot

The technological affinity of additive manufacturing (AM) has grown beyond all expectations, successfully capturing an important position in one of the largest manufacturing domain – aerospace. AM has gained considerable traction in the aerospace sector and is likely to find more application opportunities in the future. The global market for aerospace additive manufacturing is expected to soar at a compound annual growth rate of 20.24% between 2018 and 2023. The aerospace sector continues to seek manufacturing solutions that can address the issues arising from a combination of factors, which include new environmental polies, increased air travel and focus towards improving modern aircraft structures. Aircraft manufacturers are striving to develop lighter aircraft components without compromising on durability, which remains a critical aspect. This is where AM becomes an important asset as it facilitates manufacturing of complex aerospace parts that were previously difficult to conceptualize. The aerospace sector shows massive interest in additive manufacturing and aims to leverage the technology to create value across all its sub-sectors.

Report Overview

This MRFR report provides five-year market forecast (2018-2023) for aerospace additive manufacturing. The report also highlights the current market status, industry trends and recent developments in the market. Key macro and micro-economic aspects that are likely to influence the market prospects are also analyzed in the report. The scope of the research also covers different platforms such as aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicle and spacecraft. A revenue analysis on the current application areas (engine, structural and other components) is also available in the report. For market sizing, all the key material types used in aerospace additive manufacturing that are currently used such as metal alloy, plastic, and rubber were profiled. The major aerospace additive manufacturing technologies discussed in the report, which include 3D Printing, laser sintering, direct metal, selective, stereolithography, fused deposition modelling electron beam melting. This report cover the aerospace additive manufacturing market across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Research Methodology

MRFR’s research methodologies focuses on combining the right mix of research that adhere to the highest standards of market research and assessment, proving an accurate and objective view of the market. The research process begins with primary research with industry participants and opinion holders for gathering firsthand information on market opportunities, trends, competitive landscape, and future outlook to validate its data and analysis. MRFR conducts exhaustive secondary research on internal and external sources to collect qualitative and quantitative information relating to the market. Proprietary forecast models and the top-down and bottom-up approaches are employed to estimate and forecast market size, viewing the market from different perspectives.

Market Segmentation

The global aerospace additive manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of platform, application, material type, technology, and region. By platform, the market is segmented into aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicle, and spacecraft. The aircraft segment has the largest share and is expected to maintain its leading position due to the high demand for passenger aircraft combined with the high demand for AM processes in light of their cost-efficiency and ability to manufacture multiple complex designs with ease. Meanwhile, the unmanned aerial vehicle segment is set to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period due to the demand for such vehicles as they begin to exit the development stage.

By application, the market is segmented into engine, structural and others. The engine segment accounts for the largest share of the total market and is expected to be the fastest growing segment with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. AM processes for making engines has proven to be a valuable investment as it has significantly assisted in reducing engine weight, and replication of complex designs which are highly cost-efficient.

By material type, the market is segmented into metal alloy, plastic, rubber, and others. The metal alloy segment presently accounts for the largest segment and is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the assessment period. Metal alloys are available in various forms and have extensive application in the aerospace industry for the manufacture of rocket & propulsion hardware, engine injector, and fuel nozzles among others.

By technology, the market is segmented into 3D printing, laser sintering, fused deposition modeling, electron beam melting, and stereolithography. The 3D printing segment dominates the market and has the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is the ideal technology for the manufacturing of lightweight components without any wastage of materials and has extensive applications in aerospace AM.

Regional Analysis

North America accounts for the largest share of the global market and is projected to grow at a rapid pace to experience the highest regional CAGR during the assessment period. The region has a strong presence of multiple leading market players who are pivotal in the development of the market and the associated technologies. The U.S leadsthe region’s growth and has one of the highest production and sales of industrial AM machinery. The players in this region drive R&D activities which have been vital in the development of innovative AM technology and have increased the adoption of AM.

Europe accounts for the second largest market across the globe and is one of the leading markets for AM technology. The EU & member governments are highly supportive of the development of the AM sector in the region, and considerable efforts have been made towards the same. Subsidies and research & development activities are expected to help the region gain an edge over other regions in terms of technology in the aerospace industry during the assessment period.

