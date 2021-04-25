Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market is expected to grow at a Prime CAGR of 17.2% during 2019-2027

The Asia-Pacific Digital English Language Learning market valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to generate US$ 5,974.6 Mn by 2027.

Asia Pacific region consists of countries enriched with educational levels namely; Australia, China, India, Singapore, and South Korea among others. These countries are leveraging every possible methods and models to improve English proficiency with an objective to increase the number of English speaking individuals. According to EF Education First English Proficiency Test, Asian countries holds second position after Europe among non-native English speaking individuals. Countries in Asia Pacific region has been investing significantly over the years in leveraging English language and also has lucrative opportunities for English learning.

Digital English Language Learning Market in Asia Pacific study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Leading Digital English Language Learning Market in Asia Pacific Players:

Cambridge University Press

Cengage/ National Geographic Learning

EF Education First

English Language Institute China

Mcgraw-Hill Education

Oxford University Press

Pearson ELT

Sanako Corporation

Springer Nature Limited

Transparent Language, Inc.

