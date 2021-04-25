Coagulation Testing Market Riding High Growth on Top Players, Emerging Trends to Foray into Global Industry in 2019

Coagulation Tests are primarily carried out by a coagulometer that measures and evaluates the speed of clot formation or blood coagulation and are basically employed to test the hemostasis system. These tests help in avoiding the chances of heart attack, thrombosis and embolism by detecting the presence of blood clots in blood vessels.

The Coagulation Testing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as growing prevalence of blood disorders and cardiovascular diseases, rising geriatric population, high demand of point-of-care coagulation testing, high demand for disposable coagulation testing products, developments such as easy-to-use devices and availability of coagulation testing products online. Nevertheless, high cost of the devices and strict regulatory reforms are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Abbott

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Sysmex Corporation

Diagnostica Stago Sas

Coagulation Sciences LLC

Helena Laboratories

Medtronic

Micropoint Bioscience

The “Global Coagulation Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Coagulation Testing market with detailed market segmentation by Product, Application, Technology, End User and geography. The global Coagulation Testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Coagulation Testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Coagulation Testing market is segmented on the basis of Product, Application, Technology and End User. Based on Products the market is segmented into Instruments Consumables. Based on Application the market is segmented into Activated Clotting Time (ACT), Thrombin Time (TT), Partial Thromboplastin Time (PTT), Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time (aPTT), Prothrombin Time (PT). Based on Technology the market is segmented into Optical Technology, Mechanical Technology, Electrochemical Technology. Based on End User the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Point-Of-Care Testing.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Coagulation Testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Coagulation Testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Coagulation Testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Coagulation Testing market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Coagulation Testing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Coagulation Testing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Coagulation Testing market in the global market.

The report also includes the profiles of Coagulation Testing market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. Publisher RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Coagulation Testing Market – By Product

1.3.2 Coagulation Testing Market – By Application

1.3.3 Coagulation Testing Market – By Technology

1.3.4 Coagulation Testing Market – By End User

1.3.5 Coagulation Testing Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. COAGULATION TESTING MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. COAGULATION TESTING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

