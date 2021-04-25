Computer Graphics 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2024

Computer Graphics Market 2019

Scope of the Report:

The global Computer Graphics Market is valued at million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Computer Graphics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Computer Graphics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Computer Graphics market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Adobe Systems

Advanced Micro Devices

Autodesk

Dassault Systemes

Intel Corporation

Mentor Graphics

Microsoft

Nvidia

Siemens Plm Software

Sony

ARM Ltd.

Imagination Technologies Limited

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cad/Cam

Visualization/Simulation

Digital Video

Imaging

Modeling/Animation

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial Application

Entertainment

Education

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Computer Graphics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Computer Graphics

1.2 Classification of Computer Graphics by Types

1.2.1 Global Computer Graphics Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Computer Graphics Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Cad/Cam

1.2.4 Visualization/Simulation

1.2.5 Digital Video

1.2.6 Imaging

1.2.7 Modeling/Animation

1.3 Global Computer Graphics Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Computer Graphics Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Industrial Application

1.3.3 Entertainment

1.3.4 Education

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Computer Graphics Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Computer Graphics Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Computer Graphics Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Computer Graphics Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Computer Graphics Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Computer Graphics Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Computer Graphics Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Computer Graphics (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Adobe Systems

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Computer Graphics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Adobe Systems Computer Graphics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Advanced Micro Devices

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Computer Graphics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Advanced Micro Devices Computer Graphics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Autodesk

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Computer Graphics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Autodesk Computer Graphics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Dassault Systemes

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Computer Graphics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Dassault Systemes Computer Graphics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Intel Corporation

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Computer Graphics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Intel Corporation Computer Graphics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Mentor Graphics

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Computer Graphics Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Mentor Graphics Computer Graphics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Microsoft

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Computer Graphics Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Microsoft Computer Graphics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Nvidia

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Computer Graphics Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Nvidia Computer Graphics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

