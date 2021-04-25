Confectioneries 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Confectioneries Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database
Confectioneries market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Confectioneries market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.— The global
This report studies the global market size of Confectioneries in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Confectioneries in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Confectioneries market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Confectioneries market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Ferrero Group (Italy)
Hershey’s (US)
Mars (US)
Mondelez International (US)
Nestl (Switzerland)
Amul (India)
Barcel (US)
Brookside Foods (Canada)
Cemoi (France)
Crown Confectionery (South Korea)
Fazer Group (Finland)
Haribo (Germany)
|Request Free Sample Report @
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3366434-global-confectioneries-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Market size by Product
By Product
Biscuit & Cookie
Cereal bars
Chocolate confectionery
Gum
Others
By Fat Level
Fat-free
Low-fat
Others
Market size by End User
Bakery Confections
Sugar Confections
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Confectioneries market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Confectioneries market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Confectioneries companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Confectioneries submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3366434-global-confectioneries-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Table Of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Confectioneries Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Confectioneries Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Biscuit & Cookie
1.4.3 Cereal bars
1.4.4 Chocolate confectionery
1.4.5 Gum
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Confectioneries Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Bakery Confections
1.5.3 Sugar Confections
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Confectioneries Market Size
2.1.1 Global Confectioneries Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Confectioneries Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Confectioneries Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Confectioneries Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Confectioneries Revenue by Regions
…..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Ferrero Group (Italy)
11.1.1 Ferrero Group (Italy) Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Ferrero Group (Italy) Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Ferrero Group (Italy) Confectioneries Products Offered
11.1.5 Ferrero Group (Italy) Recent Development
11.2 Hershey’s (US)
11.2.1 Hershey’s (US) Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Hershey’s (US) Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Hershey’s (US) Confectioneries Products Offered
11.2.5 Hershey’s (US) Recent Development
11.3 Mars (US)
11.3.1 Mars (US) Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Mars (US) Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Mars (US) Confectioneries Products Offered
11.3.5 Mars (US) Recent Development
11.4 Mondelez International (US)
11.4.1 Mondelez International (US) Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Mondelez International (US) Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Mondelez International (US) Confectioneries Products Offered
11.4.5 Mondelez International (US) Recent Development
11.5 Nestl (Switzerland)
11.5.1 Nestl (Switzerland) Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Nestl (Switzerland) Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Nestl (Switzerland) Confectioneries Products Offered
11.5.5 Nestl (Switzerland) Recent Development
Continued…….
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: Wiseguyreports
Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028
Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US) +44 208 133 9349 (UK)