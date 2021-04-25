Crowdsourced Testing Service 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025
Crowdsourced testing is an emerging trend in software testing which exploits the benefits, effectiveness, and efficiency of crowdsourcing and the cloud platform.
In 2018, the global Crowdsourced Testing Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Crowdsourced Testing Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Crowdsourced Testing Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
QA InfoTech
Applause
Test Yantra
Revolution IT
Crowdsprint
Flatworld Solutions
QualiTest
Infosys
Capita ITPS
Accenture
Bugs Detective
Outsource2india
BugFinders
QA Mentor
qa on request
Crowd4Test
Global App Testing
Rainforest QA
Ubertesters
TechArcis
Qualitrix
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To present the Crowdsourced Testing Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Crowdsourced Testing Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-Based
1.4.3 On-Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Crowdsourced Testing Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Crowdsourced Testing Service Market Size
2.2 Crowdsourced Testing Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Crowdsourced Testing Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Crowdsourced Testing Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 QA InfoTech
12.1.1 QA InfoTech Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Crowdsourced Testing Service Introduction
12.1.4 QA InfoTech Revenue in Crowdsourced Testing Service Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 QA InfoTech Recent Development
12.2 Applause
12.2.1 Applause Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Crowdsourced Testing Service Introduction
12.2.4 Applause Revenue in Crowdsourced Testing Service Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Applause Recent Development
12.3 Test Yantra
12.3.1 Test Yantra Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Crowdsourced Testing Service Introduction
12.3.4 Test Yantra Revenue in Crowdsourced Testing Service Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Test Yantra Recent Development
12.4 Revolution IT
12.4.1 Revolution IT Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Crowdsourced Testing Service Introduction
12.4.4 Revolution IT Revenue in Crowdsourced Testing Service Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Revolution IT Recent Development
12.5 Crowdsprint
12.5.1 Crowdsprint Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Crowdsourced Testing Service Introduction
12.5.4 Crowdsprint Revenue in Crowdsourced Testing Service Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Crowdsprint Recent Development
Continued…….
