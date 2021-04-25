Digital Payment Solutions Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018-2023 | First Data, Worldpay, Chetu, Paypal, Wirecard, Fiserv., Total System Services (TSYS), Novatti, Global Payments, Bluesnap, ACI Worldwide., Paysafe

Global Digital Payment Solutions Market 2018 Forecast to 2023

Digital payment solutions include payment gateway solutions, payment processing solutions, payment wallet solutions, payment security and fraud management solutions, and POS solutions. Digital payment services are classified into professional services and managed services. The payment gateway solutions subsegment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Payment Solutions.

This report studies the Digital Payment Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Payment Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: First Data, Worldpay, Chetu, Paypal, Wirecard, Fiserv., Total System Services (TSYS), Novatti, Global Payments, Bluesnap, ACI Worldwide., Paysafe, Six Payment Services, Worldline, Wex, Dwolla, Payu., Yapstone, Stripe, Adyen, Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Financial Software and Systems (FSS), Authorize.Net, Aurus, Aliant Payment Systems

Market Segment by Type, covers

Payment Gateway Solutions

Payment Wallet Solutions

Payment Processing Solutions

Payment Security and Fraud Management Solutions

POS Solutions

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

MNOs

Financial Institutions (Banks)

Payment Network

Intermediaries

Merchants

Customers

