Digital transformation In Logistics Market Global Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 | 3GTMS, 4Flow, Advantech, APL Logistics, Digital Logistics Group

Digital Transformation in Logistics market is essential to enhance the efficiency of operations and to reduce the costs. Digital Transformation in logistics creates new business concepts and service models to help supply chain and logistics players gain a competitive edge over competitors. Efficiency, escalation, speed, and timing have always been important in logistics and transportation. Today, amidst accelerating technology evolution and in an increasingly digital environment, digital transformation is resulting in the next revolution of industry, known as Industry 4.0.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Advantages such as faster and easy operations, digital freight matching, seamless connectivity, carrier compliance & rate management deployment along with scalability flexibility, and the rising demand from businesses to lower capital and operational expenditures are anticipated to boost the digital transformation in logistics market globally. Concerns around the compatibility of various enterprise applications in the digital transformation are one of the major restraining factors in the digital transformation in logistics market. Growing digital penetration in various logistics processes is anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the digital transformation in logistics market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Digital Transformation in Logistics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of technology, media, and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the digital transformation in logistics market with detailed market segmentation by service, solution, system, equipment and deployment. The global digital transformation in logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital transformation in logistics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global digital transformation in logistics market is segmented on the basis of service, solution, system, equipment industry and deployment. On the basis of service, consulting and training, implementing and integration, operation and maintenance. On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into hardware, and software solution. The digital transformation in logistics market is segmented on the basis of the system into conveyors, automated retrieval storage system, automatic sorters, automatic guided vehicle, and robotic picking system. On the basis of equipment, the market is segmented into RFID readers, real-time location system, barcode scanners, and barcode printers. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud based, and on-premises.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the digital transformation in the logistics industry market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from digital transformation in the logistics industry market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for digital transformation in the logistics industry the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the digital transformation in the logistics industry market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the digital transformation in the logistics industry market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

– 3GTMS, Inc.

– 4Flow AG

– Advantech Co., Ltd.

– APL Logistics Ltd

– Digital Logistics Group Ltd.

– Hexaware Technologies

– IBM Corporation

– JDA Software WMS

– Logistic Solutions, Inc.

– LOGITECH Corporation

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global digital transformation in logistics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The digital transformation in logistics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the digital transformation in logistics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the digital transformation in logistics market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN LOGISTICS MARKET LANDSCAPE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN LOGISTICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN LOGISTICS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN LOGISTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICES DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN LOGISTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SOLUTION DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN LOGISTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SYSTEM DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN LOGISTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – EQUIPMENT DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN LOGISTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN LOGISTICS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN LOGISTICS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

