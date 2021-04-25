Digital Transformation Market Expected To Grow US$ 2,279.4 Bn By 2025 With A CAGR Of 24.3%

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Digital Transformation Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Global digital transformation market is expected to grow from US$ 445.4 Bn in 2017 to US$ 2,279.4 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 24.3% between 2018 and 2025.

Digital transformation is the change associated with the application of the digital technology in all the aspects of the human society. This enables new types of innovations and creativity in specific domains rather than simply enhancing and supporting traditional methods. Digital transformation solutions helping the companies to reach out to large masses is one of the major factor that will drive the growth of the market. Also, constantly evolving customer experiences encourage the companies to adopt digital solutions. However, issues related to the security and privacy affects the adoption of the digital solutions by major industry verticals.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

1.IBM Corporation

2. Accenture PLC

3. SAP SE

4. Microsoft Corporation

5. Oracle Corporation

6. Capgemini SE

7. Adobe Systems Inc.

8. Google Inc.

9. Dell Inc.

10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

The global market for digital transformation has been segmented on the basis of component, which include solution and services. Solution segment is further divided into mobility, big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, IoT, and others, and the services segment is further divided into professional services and managed services. On the basis of deployment type, the market is categorized into cloud and on-premise deployment.

Table of Contents

Introduction 18 Key Takeaways 20 Digital Transformation Market Landscape 22 Digital Transformation Market â€“ Key Industry Dynamics 36 Digital Transformation Market â€“ Global Market Analysis 40 Digital Transformation Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 â€“ Components 41 Digital Transformation Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 â€“ Deployment Type 54 Digital Transformation Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 â€“ End-User 57 Global Digital Transformation â€“ Geographical Analysis 67 Industry Landscape 124 Competitive Landscape 130 Global Digital Transformation Market- Key Company Profiles 133 Appendix 174

