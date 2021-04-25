eHealth Market Competitive Analysis 2019 and Key Players – GE Healthcare, Cerner, Koninklijke Philips , Mckesson, Siemens Corporation, IBM

The eHealth is used as an information and communication technology (ICT) for the development of healthcare infrastructure. These systems enables the healthcare facilities to offer personalized medicine, mobile health delivery, and social media e-health to their patients. Based on innovative technology these eHealth systems prioritize the delivery of clinical information, care & services.

The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing government initiatives supporting the use of eHealth solutions & services to deliver the higher care at low costs. Moreover, high prevalence of chronic diseases and growing need to manage regulatory compliance through the use of eHealth solutions are the factors that add new opportunities for the global eHealth market over the forecast period.

The “Global eHealth Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focused global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global eHealth market with detailed market segmentation by product & services, end user and geography. The global eHealth market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the key players influencing the market are:

GE Healthcare, Cerner, Koninklijke Philips , Mckesson, Siemens Corporation, IBM, Medtronic, Cisco Systems, Epic Systems, Optum, Inc. and others.

On the basis of product & services the market is segmented into eHealth solutions and eHealth services. The eHealth solutions segment is further segmented as cardiovascular information systems, e-prescribing solutions, radiology information systems, healthcare information exchange, telehealth solutions, clinical decision support systems, chronic care management apps, personal health record & patient portals, laboratory information systems, laboratory information systems, medical apps, pharmacy information systems, PACS & VNAS, electronic health records/electronic medical records solutions and other specialty information management systems. The eHealth services market is also further segmented into healthcare system strengthening services, treatment services, diagnosis & consultation services and remote monitoring services. Based on end user the eHealth market classified as healthcare providers, healthcare payers, healthcare consumers and pharmacies.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global eHealth based on product & service and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall eHealth market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America followed by Europe, is expected to dominate the eHealth market in the global arena due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, and rising number of initiatives from the American Health Information Community (AHIC) in the region. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the next five years in the global eHealth market due to the increasing usage of big data and increasing adoption of internet facilities in healthcare.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

