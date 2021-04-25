EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Car Brake Pads Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Car Brake Pads market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Car Brake Pads market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (M Sets), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Car Brake Pads for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Car Brake Pads market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Car Brake Pads sales volume (M Sets), price (USD/Set), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Federal Mogul

Akebono

ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp

MAT Holdings

BOSCH

Nisshinbo Group Company

Delphi Automotive

ATE

ITT Corporation

BREMBO

Brake Parts Inc

Sumitomo

Acdelco

Fras-le

Knorr-Bremse AG

ADVICS

Meritor

Sangsin Brake

Hitachi Chemical

Double Link

Hawk Performance

EBC Brakes

ABS Friction

MK Kashiyama

Hunan Boyun Automobile Brake Materials

FBK SYSTEMS SDN BHD

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Non-asbestos Organic Brake Pads

Low Metallic NAO Brake Pads

Semi Metallic Brake Pads

Ceramic Brake Pads

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Car OEM Industry

Car Aftermarket Industry

