Emergency Response Systems Market Exploring Future Growth 2018-2025 and Key Players – Abbott , Medtronic , Koninklijke Philips N.V. , Boston Scientific Corporation , CryoLife, Edwards Lifesciences

Emergency response systems (ERS) are also known as medical emergency response systems are intended to function in emergency cases. Emergency response system comes in a wide variety of options such as, auto fall detection, mobile emergency response systems, and classic home systems which include a smart phone based ad-hoc communication response in emergency. Rising incidents of emergency cases in society such as fire, medical emergencies, accident and external emergencies (Earthquake, floods, and storms) is the major factor that is expected to drive the global market for emergency response systems. Moreover, introduction of advanced wearable technologies is likely to enhance the demand for emergency response systems and add novel opportunities for the global emergency response systems market in the forecast period.

The “Global Emergency Response Systems Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focused global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Emergency response systems market with detailed market segmentation by type, end user, and geography. The global emergency response systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.On the basis of type the market is segmented into Standalone Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS), Mobile PERS and Landline PERS. The standalone PERS segment is further segmented as transmitters, standalone voice communicator, wandering system and R-cube/V-cube monitoring system.

The mobile PERS segment is sub-segmented into wireless emergency response system, cellular emergency response system and GPS-based emergency response system. Based on the end user, the market is segmented into assisted living facilities, senior living facilities and homecare settings.The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global emergency response systems based on product, procedure and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Emergency response systems market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Type:

Standalone PERS

Mobile PERS

Landline PERS

By End User:

Assisted Living Facilities

Senior Living Facilities

Homecare Settings

North America followed by Europe, is expected to dominate the emergency response systems market in the global arena due to the increasing technological developments in healthcare wearable devices and advancements in communication & connectivity technologies. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the next five years in the global emergency response systems market due to the increasing aging population and adoption of PERS in the region.The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

