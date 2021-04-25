Finished Lubricants in Middle East Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2026

The Middle East finished lubricants market size is projected to reach USD 2.14 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The report ‘Middle East Middle East finished lubricants Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, [By Type (Metal Working Fluids, Transformer, Gear, Hydraulic & Engine Oils), By Base Oil Source, By Grade, by Application, By End-Use: Segment Forecast, 2018 – 2026’ offers a wide analysis of different types of lubricants in Middle East along with insights related to current and future trends in the market.

Growing demand from end-use industries for several wide range of lubricant types for different functionality is the primary factor driving the market. Metal working fluids have experienced the highest demand in the past two years in the region apart from increasing demand for automotive lubricants.



Metalworking fluids demand constituted for a substantial share of the industry sales. The metalworking facilities uses lubricants for several different applications, including grinding, stamping and machining. These products also serve as lubricants or coolants, which depends on the application functionality requirement.

Middle East is a lucrative market space for the lubricant suppliers. However, due to the market dominance of the leading industry participants in the country it makes it a highly competitive environment for the new and small-scale players in the industry. Strategic distribution and supply systems play the most crucial part for customer retention and also increasing penetration of target markets.

The worldwide supply chains have been facing rising product portfolio and customer complexity lately. Heightening and demand for variety of finished lubricants type from several developing industries in the region have forced the industry participants to focus at unique ways to transform the existing ways to drive efficiencies. And also, to offer lower cost products, quality customer service and overall whilst lowering inventory and working capital.



Shell Oman Oil Marketing Company has been the leading lubricant brand selling a wide range of finished lubricants in the region in 2017 and till July 2018 as well. The company’s demand driven planning helped it remain ahead of the competition not only in the Middle East but also in the global lubricant market. The company revealed that in order to overcome the increasing complexity in consumer demand, it makes use of inventory buffers in order to break the bullwhip effect in the supply chain.

As per the cross-industry survey from Terra Technologies (E2open), it showed that as the number of finished lubricants sold upsurges, the overall amount sold remains pretty flat in most industries. Hence, as the sales volume of every product goes down, it can be anticipated that forecasting of SKU levels gets more tougher the wider the product portfolio is.

Finished lubricants manufacturers in the region have been very much focused on the base oil grades that are used for formulation of lubricants as industrial consumers have been very specific to their demands for their product characteristics. Grade 2 segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018 to 2026 in terms of revenue generated and account for around 36% of expected demand by 2026. Grade 1 lubricants segment is expected to experience a moderate growth over the forecast period.

Middle East finished lubricants market is dominated with sales from the multinational players. To name some of them would include Shell Oman Marketing Company, Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Co. S.A.O.C, TOTAL Lubricants, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Middle East & Africa FZE, Oman Oil Marketing Company (Omanoil), ExxonMobil, British Petroleum, and Castrol.

Middle East Finished Lubricants Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Metalworking fluids

Transformer Oils

Gear Oils

Hydraulic Oils

Engine Oils

Middle East Finished Lubricants Engine Oils Viscosity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

0W, 5W, 10W

15W, 20W, 25W

Middle East Finished Lubricants Base Oil Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Grade 1

Grade 2

Grade 3

Grade 4 & 5

Middle East Finished Lubricants Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Compressor

Transformers

Bearings

Natural Gas Engines

Hydraulics

Metal Working

Heat Transfer Equipment

Others

Middle East Finished Lubricants End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Automotive

Oil Refining

Textile Manufacturing

Metalworking

Petrochemical

Industrial

Others

Middle East Finished Lubricants Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Morocco

Egypt

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

Rest of Middle East



