Food Certification Market 2019: Market Landscape, Market Sizing and Forecast up to 2027 | ALS Limited, AsureQuality, Bureau Veritas, DNV GL, Eurofins Scientific

Food standard today has gained vital traction throughout the entire supply chain in any food industry. Food certification helps industries as well as consumers in ensuring consumer trust and safety regarding food quality. Companies Certification More and more consumers are becoming aware of food quality and safety. Food certification ensures that food is safely handled, prepared, and stored throughout the supply chain in order to avoid potential health hazards.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report:

ALS Limited, AsureQuality, Bureau Veritas, DNV GL, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, SGS SA, TÜV SÜD AG, UL LLC

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the market is segmented as ISO 22000, BRC, USDA Organic, FSSAI, Halal, Kosher, SQF, IFS, and Others.

On the basis of the application the market is segmented as meat & poultry, fresh food, organic food, infant food, bakery products, dairy products, and others.

The market on the basis of risk category is classified into high risk foods and low risk foods.

By supply chain, the market is segmented as growers, manufacturers, retailers, and others.

