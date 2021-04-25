Fragrance Oil Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2018–2024

The fragrance oil is a synthetically lab made aroma that is used as a major additive in products like perfumes, soaps, shower gel, laundry detergent, and others to provide fragrance to the products. Fragrance oil is classified mainly in these categories i.e., Natural and Synthetic. It provides an aroma longevity of the products.

Research Methodology

The fragrance oil market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped us in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

Key Market Insights

Fragrance oil is widely utilized in fine fragrances, personal care products, household products, and others to impart aroma to the products. The fragrance oil can be natural or synthetic. The demand for fragrance oil is increasing owing to an increased demand of aromachology or utilization of fragrances for reduction of stress and change in moods.

North America dominates the market currently and is also expected to grow during the forecast period due to intense demand from various applications segment. Asia Pacific is expected to accelerate the market during the forecast period. Some of the prominent key players in the fragrance oil market are Takasago Symrise, Givaudan, International flavors & fragrances, and Firmenich group.

Types:

o Natural

o Synthetic

Applications:

o Fine Fragrances

o Personal Care

o Household Products

o Others

Geography:

o Asia Pacific

o North America

o Europe

o Rest of the World

1 Executive Summary

1.1 North America has the highest dominance in the fragrance oil market

1.2 Personal care is increasing its market share owing to high growth from developing countries

2 Market Positioning

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Overview

2.1.2 Key Trends

2.2 Related Markets

3 Market Outlook

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Segmentation

4 Market Characteristics

4.1 PESTLE Analysis

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Increasing usage of aromachology

4.3.1.2 Increased usage of fragrances in personal care and house hold products

4.3.1.3 Increasing demand for custom fragrances

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 Increasing regulations by regulatory bodies

4.3.2.2 Increasing demand for natural aroma

4.3.2.3 Fluctuations in raw material prices

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.3.1 Increasing demand for alcohol based free perfumes

4.3.3.2 Demand for various different aromas

4.3.3.3 Emerging markets in Asia Pacific

4.3.4 DRO – Impact Analysis

4.4 Patent Analysis

