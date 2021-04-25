Global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Status Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 116 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Vehicles create the energy while executing various functions. The energy generated by the vehicles can be used for providing additional power to the engine and other vehicle parts. The vehicle converts 25-30% of its fuel energy to move the vehicle, and the rest of the energy is wasted through the radiator and engine exhaust. To convert the heat extracted from hot exhaust gases into electrical power, exhaust energy recovery system is used. In Europe and North America, the automotive energy recovery systems market is growing at a higher rate, with a high penetration rate.

Global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Energy Recovery Systems.

This industry study presents the global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Automotive Energy Recovery Systems production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Energy Recovery Systems in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Continental, Delphi Automotive, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Denso

Faurecia

Gentherm

Panasonic

Ricardo

Robert Bosch

Tenneco

Torotrak

ZF TRW

Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Breakdown Data by Type

Automotive Regenerative Braking System

Automotive Waste Heat Recovery System

Kinetic Energy Recovery System

Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Market size by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

