Global Basalt Fiber Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Basalt Fiber Market – By Product (Basalt Rebar, Basalt Roving, Basalt Fabric, Mesh & Grid, Chopped Strands, Others) By Type (Continuous Basalt Fiber, Discrete Basalt Fiber) By End-Use Industry (Building and Construction, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Ship Building, Wind Energy Generation, Sports accessories, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Basalt Fiber Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global basalt fiber market is expected to mask a CAGR of 15.6% during the projected period. The market of basalt fiber is majorly driven on the back of its wide range industrial applications. Basalt fiber’s characteristics make it ideal solution in applications such as fabric, tapes and others. Strong adoption rate of basalt fibers in automotive industry is also expected to foster the growth of market in upcoming years.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of basalt fiber market with respect to following sub-markets

By End-Use Industry

– Building and Construction

– Automotive

– Aerospace and Defense

– Ship Building

– Wind Energy Generation

– Sports accessories

– Others

By Type

– Continuous Basalt Fiber

– Discrete Basalt Fiber

By Product

– Basalt Rebar

– Basalt Roving

– Basalt Fabric

– Mesh & Grid

– Chopped Strands

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– TECHNOBASALT

– BASALTEX NV

– Sudaglass Fiber Technology

– Zhejiang GBF Basalt Fiber Co., Ltd (GBF)

– Kamenny Vek

– Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co., Ltd.

– JiangSu Tianlong Continuous Basalt Fuber Co.Ltd.

– Mafic SA

– Isomatex SA

– Shanxi Basalt Fibre Technology Co., Ltd.

– Other Prominent Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Basalt Fiber Market

3. Global Basalt Fiber Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Basalt Fiber Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Basalt Fiber Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Basalt Fiber Market Segmentation Analysis, By End Use Industry

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use Industry

10.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use Industry

10.4. Building and Construction Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Automotive Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Aerospace and Defense Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Ship Building Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Wind Energy Generation Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.9. Sports accessories Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.10. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Basalt Fiber Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

11.4. Continuous Basalt Fiber Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Discrete Basalt Fiber Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Basalt Fiber Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

12.4. Basalt Rebar Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Basalt Roving Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6. Basalt Fabric Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.7. Mesh & Grid Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.8. Chopped Strands Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1. By End Use Industry

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use Industry

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use Industry

13.2.1.4. Building and Construction Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5. Automotive Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.6. Aerospace and Defense Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.7. Ship Building Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.8. Wind Energy Generation Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.9. Sports accessories Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.10. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2. By Type

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

13.2.2.4. Continuous Basalt Fiber Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.5. Discrete Basalt Fiber Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3. By Product

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

13.2.3.4. Basalt Rebar Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.5. Basalt Roving Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.6. Basalt Fabric Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.7. Mesh & Grid Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.8. Chopped Strands Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4. By Country

13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4.4. Canada Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1. By End Use Industry

13.3.1.1. Introduction

13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use Industry

13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use Industry

13.3.1.4. Building and Construction Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.5. Automotive Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.6. Aerospace and Defense Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.7. Ship Building Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.8. Wind Energy Generation Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.9. Sports accessories Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.10. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2. By Type

13.3.2.1. Introduction

13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

13.3.2.4. Continuous Basalt Fiber Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.5. Discrete Basalt Fiber Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3. By Product

13.3.3.1. Introduction

13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

13.3.3.4. Basalt Rebar Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.5. Basalt Roving Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.6. Basalt Fabric Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.7. Mesh & Grid Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.8. Chopped Strands Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue….

