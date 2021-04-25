Global Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market value, Developments, Key trends & forecast till 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market by Product (Fixation Devices and Consumables), Surgery Type (Open Tension-Free Repair Surgery and Laparoscopic surgery), and Hernia Type (Incisional Hernia, Umbilical, Inguinal Hernia, and Femoral Hernia) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Global Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Hernia is a type of disease in which the inner layers of abdominal muscle become weak, and the lining of the abdomen bulges out into a small sac. It can affect multiple areas such as the navel (umbilical hernia), groin (inguinal hernia), or the incision site of surgery (post-surgery hernia). Watchful waiting and surgical procedures are the two measures by which hernia is treated. The surgical procedures involve two approaches, namely, open tension-free repair surgery and laparoscopy. Every year, around 20 million inguinal hernia repair surgeries are performed worldwide. In the U.S., around 0.15 million incisional hernia repair surgeries are performed yearly. These surgeries are performed using mesh, which is made up of biological or synthetic material with the help of fixation devices.

Request for [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3890

The global hernia repair devices and consumables market was valued at $4,156 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $5,554 million at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2023. The major factors that contribute towards the growth of the hernia repair devices and consumables market include high acceptance of tension-free repair procedures, surge in demand for advanced mesh, increase in adoption of robotic surgeries, and rise in prevalence of hernia. However, high cost of hernia repair surgeries and inconsistent reimbursement policies hamper the market growth. Conversely, the development of novel products by key vendors such as biological mesh and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The hernia repair devices and consumables market is segmented on the basis of product, surgery type, hernia type, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into fixation devices and consumables. Fixation devices are further segmented into tack and other fixation devices where tack segment is sub segmented into absorbable tack and non-absorbable tack. Consumables segment comprises mesh, which is further classified into synthetic material mesh and biological material mesh. Synthetic material mesh is of two types, namely, absorbable mesh and non-absorbable mesh. On the basis of surgery type, it is categorized into open tension-free repair and laparoscopic surgeries. By hernia type, the market is fragmented into incisional hernia, umbilical hernia, inguinal hernia, femoral hernia, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global hernia repair devices and consumables market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Fixation Devices

Tack

Absorbable Tack

Non-absorbable Tack

Other Fixation Devices

Consumables

Mesh

Synthetic Material Mesh

Absorbable Mesh

Non-absorbable Mesh

Biological Material Mesh

By Surgery Type

Open Tension-free Repair Surgery

Laparoscopic Surgery

By Hernia Type

Incisional Hernia

Umbilical Hernia

Inguinal Hernia

Femoral Hernia

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

C.R. Bard

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

LifeCell Corporation

Herniamesh S. R. L.

Medtronic Plc.

Ethicon, Inc.

Cook Medical Inc.

Cooper Surgicals Inc.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

Insightra Medical Inc.

Atrium Medical Corporation

Betatech Medikal

Purple Surgical International Ltd.

Integra LifeSciences

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/hernia-repair-devices-and-consumables-market-amr

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. By Product

1.3.2. By Surgery Type

1.3.3. By Hernia Type

1.3.4. By Region

1.3.5. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year, 2014-2017*

3.2.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development, 2014-2017* (%)

3.2.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company, 2014-2017*

3.3. Government regulations

3.3.1. Hernia repair devices regulation in the U.S. and Europe

3.3.2. Reimbursement scenario

3.4. Porters five forces analysis

3.4.1. Bargaining power of buyers (moderately high)

3.4.2. Bargaining power of suppliers (low)

3.4.3. Threat of new entrants (high)

3.4.4. Threat of substitutes (low)

3.4.5. Competitive rivalry (intense)

3.5. Clinical trials

3.6. Patent analysis

3.6.1. Patent analysis, by geography (2011-2017)

3.6.2. Patent analysis, by year

3.6.3. Year 2014 patent analysis, by country

3.7. Top player positioning

3.8. Market dynamics

3.8.1. Drivers

3.8.1.1. Higher acceptance of tension-free repair procedures

3.8.1.2. Increase in demand for advanced meshes

3.8.1.3. Rise in adoption of robotic surgeries

3.8.1.4. High prevalence of hernia

3.8.2. Restraints

3.8.2.1. High cost of hernia repair surgeries

3.8.2.2. Inconsistent reimbursement policies

3.8.3. Opportunities

3.8.3.1. Technological advancements in hernia repair devices

3.8.3.2. Opportunities in emerging economies

3.8.4. Impact analyses

CHAPTER 4: HERNIA REPAIR DEVICES AND CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Fixation devices

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2.3.1. Tack (mesh fixation devices)

4.2.3.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2.3.1.1.1. Absorbable tack

4.2.3.1.1.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3.1.1.3. Non-absorbable tack

4.2.3.1.1.4. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3.1.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3.2. Other fixation devices

4.2.3.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.5. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. Consumables

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Mesh

4.3.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.3.1.1. Synthetic material

4.3.3.1.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.3.1.1.2. Absorbable mesh

4.3.3.1.1.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3.1.1.4. Non-absorbable mesh

4.3.3.1.1.5. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3.1.1.6. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3.1.2. Biological material

4.3.3.1.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.5. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 5: HERNIA REPAIR DEVICES AND CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY SURGERY TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast (value)

5.1.2. Market size and forecast (volume)

5.2. Open tension-free repair surgery

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region (value)

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country (value)

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region (volume)

5.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country (volume)

5.3. Laparoscopic surgery

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region (value)

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country (value)

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region (volume)

5.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country (volume)

CHAPTER 6: HERNIA REPAIR DEVICES AND CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY HERNIA TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Incisional hernia

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3. Umbilical hernia

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

6.4. Inguinal hernia

6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by country

6.5. Femoral hernia

6.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by country

6.6. Other hernia

6.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 7: HERNIA REPAIR DEVICES AND CONSUMABLES MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends

7.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.2.3. North America hernia repair devices and consumables market, by country

7.2.3.1. U.S.

7.2.3.1.1. Market size and forecast, by product

7.2.3.1.2. Market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.2.3.1.3. Market size and forecast, by hernia type

7.2.3.2. Canada

7.2.3.2.1. Market size and forecast, by product

7.2.3.2.2. Market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.2.3.2.3. Market size and forecast, by hernia type

7.2.3.3. Mexico

7.2.3.3.1. Market size and forecast, by product

7.2.3.3.2. Market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.2.3.3.3. Market size and forecast, by hernia type

7.2.4. North America market size and forecast, by product

7.2.5. North America market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.2.6. North America market size and forecast, by hernia type

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends

7.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.3.3. Europe market size and forecast, by country

7.3.3.1. Germany

7.3.3.1.1. Market size and forecast, by product

7.3.3.1.2. Market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.3.3.1.3. Market size and forecast, by hernia type

7.3.3.2. France

7.3.3.2.1. Market size and forecast, by product

7.3.3.2.2. Market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.3.3.2.3. Market size and forecast, by hernia type

7.3.3.3. UK

7.3.3.3.1. Market size and forecast, by product

7.3.3.3.2. Market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.3.3.3.3. Market size and forecast, by hernia type

7.3.3.4. Italy

7.3.3.4.1. Market size and forecast, by product

7.3.3.4.2. Market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.3.3.4.3. Market size and forecast, by hernia type

7.3.3.5. Spain

7.3.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by product

7.3.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.3.3.5.3. Market size and forecast, by hernia type

7.3.3.6. Rest of Europe

7.3.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by product

7.3.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.3.3.6.3. Market size and forecast, by hernia type

7.3.4. Europe market size and forecast, by product

7.3.5. Europe market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.3.6. Europe market size and forecast, by hernia type

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Key market trends

7.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.4.3. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by country

7.4.3.1. Japan

7.4.3.1.1. Market size and forecast, by product

7.4.3.1.2. Market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.4.3.1.3. Market size and forecast, by hernia type

7.4.3.2. China

7.4.3.2.1. Market size and forecast, by product

7.4.3.2.2. Market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.4.3.2.3. Market size and forecast, by hernia type

7.4.3.3. India

7.4.3.3.1. Market size and forecast, by product

7.4.3.3.2. Market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.4.3.3.3. Market size and forecast, by hernia type

7.4.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.3.4.1. Market size and forecast, by product

7.4.3.4.2. Market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.4.3.4.3. Market size and forecast, by hernia type

7.4.4. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by product

7.4.5. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.4.6. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by hernia type

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key market trends

7.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.5.3. LAMEA market size and forecast, by country

7.5.3.1. Brazil

7.5.3.1.1. Market size and forecast, by product

7.5.3.1.2. Market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.5.3.1.3. Market size and forecast, by hernia type

7.5.3.2. South Africa

7.5.3.2.1. Market size and forecast, by product

7.5.3.2.2. Market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.5.3.2.3. Market size and forecast, by hernia type

7.5.3.3. Saudi Arabia

7.5.3.3.1. Market size and forecast, by product

7.5.3.3.2. Market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.5.3.3.3. Market size and forecast, by hernia type

7.5.3.4. Rest of LAMEA

7.5.3.4.1. Market size and forecast, by product

7.5.3.4.2. Market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.5.3.4.3. Market size and forecast, by hernia type

7.5.4. LAMEA market size and forecast, by product

7.5.5. LAMEA market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.5.6. LAMEA market size and forecast, by hernia type

[email protected]…..

Check For [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3890

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

Telephone: +1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Follow us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In