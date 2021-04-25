Global Mass Notification Systems Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Mass Notification Systems Market – By Offering (Hardware, LED Displays & System, Giant Voice, Speakers, Beacons, Fire Panel, Emergency Buttons, Others) By Application (Interoperable Emergency Communication, Integrated Public Alert and Warning, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery) By Solution (In-building Solutions, Wide-area Solutions, Distributed Recipient) By Deployment ( On-Premises, Hosted) By End User (Healthcare, Government Institutions, Education Sector, Automotive, Defense, Energy & Power, BFSI, Transportation & Logistics, Others) and Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Mass Notification Systems Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global mass notification system market is expected to mask a CAGR of 21.9% during the projected period. The market of mass notification system is majorly driven on the back of factors such as rising industrialization and growing adoption of mass notification system in oil and gas, higher education, military, government, healthcare, and commercial applications across all regions.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of mass notification system market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Offering
– Hardware
– LED Displays & System
– Giant Voice
– Speakers
– Beacons
– Fire Panel
– Emergency Buttons
– Others
– Software
– Mobile App Suite
– Desktop Notification Software
– Other Devices Integration Software
– Services
– Installation and Integration Services
– Maintenance Services
– Consulting Services
By Application
– Interoperable Emergency Communication
– Integrated Public Alert and Warning
– Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery
By Solution
– In-building Solutions
– Wide-area Solutions
– Distributed Recipient
By Deployment
– On-Premises
– Hosted
By End User
– Healthcare
– Government Institutions
– Education Sector
– Automotive
– Defense
– Energy & Power
– BFSI
– Transportation & Logistics
– Others
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– IBAM Systems LLC
– Samara Security & Safety Systems
– Honeywell International Inc.
– Shamrad Electronics Ltd.
– Evigilo
– Other Prominent Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Mass Notification System Market
3. Global Mass Notification System Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Mass Notification System Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country
9. Global Mass Notification System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global Mass Notification System Market Segmentation Analysis, By Offering
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering
10.4. Hardware Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.4.1. LED Displays & System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.4.2. Giant Voice Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.4.3. Speakers Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.4.4. Beacons Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.4.5. Fire Panel Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.4.6. Emergency Buttons Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.4.7. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Software Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5.1. Mobile App Suite Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5.2. Desktop Notification Software Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5.3. Other Devices Integration Software Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6. Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6.1. Installation and Integration Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6.2. Maintenance Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6.3. Consulting Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Mass Notification System Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
11.4. Interoperable Emergency Communication Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Integrated Public Alert and Warning Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Global Mass Notification System Market Segmentation Analysis, By Solution
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Solution
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Solution
12.4. In-building Solutions Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5. Wide-area Solutions Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6. Distributed Recipient Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13. Global Mass Notification System Market Segmentation Analysis, By Deployment
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment
13.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment
13.4. On-Premises Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.5. Hosted Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14. Global Mass Notification System Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-User
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User
14.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User
14.4. Healthcare Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.5. Government Institutions Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.6. Education Sector Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.7. Automotive Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.8. Defense Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.9. Energy & Power Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.10. BFSI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.11. Transportation & Logistics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.12. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15. Geographical Analysis
15.1. Introduction
15.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.1. By Offering
15.2.1.1. Introduction
15.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering
15.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering
15.2.1.4. Hardware Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.1.4.1. LED Displays & System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.1.4.2. Giant Voice Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.1.4.3. Speakers Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.1.4.4. Beacons Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.1.4.5. Fire Panel Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.1.4.6. Emergency Buttons Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.1.4.7. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.1.5. Software Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.1.5.1. Mobile App Suite Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.1.5.2. Desktop Notification Software Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.1.5.3. Other Devices Integration Software Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.1.6. Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.1.6.1. Installation and Integration Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.1.6.2. Maintenance Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.1.6.3. Consulting Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.2. By Application
15.2.2.1. Introduction
15.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
15.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
15.2.2.4. Interoperable Emergency Communication Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.2.5. Integrated Public Alert and Warning Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.2.6. Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.3. By Solution
15.2.3.1. Introduction
15.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Solution
15.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Solution
Continue….
