Global Sprinkler Systems Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

This comprehensive Sprinkler Systems Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Sprinkler systems are widely used with a view to combat increasing water stress across the globe, by efficient water management. The high returns on investment obtained by the producers, coupled with the low labor force associated with these systems increases its adoption in the agricultural sector.

The rising scarcity of water is the primary driver for the growth of the market. Demographic changes due to industrialization and rapid urbanization have resulted in unsustainable economic practices and degradation of natural resources. These factors have led to many problems across the globe, one of them being the shortage of water. The growing need for water coupled with significant water management issues is making water an expensive resource, forcing governments in various regions to put regulations on consumption of water.

North America dominated the global sprinkler systems market and accounted for a market share of over 43%, with the US being one of the largest contributors in this region. The landscaping of yards and outdoor spaces to provide aesthetic appeal to commercial and residential spaces for official as well as recreational activities has gained considerable momentum in the US. This will further drive the sprinkler system market in North America.

Global Sprinkler Systems market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sprinkler Systems.

This report researches the worldwide Sprinkler Systems market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study categorizes the global Sprinkler Systems breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Jain Irrigation

Netafim

The TORO company

Nelson Irrigation

STHIL

Sprinkler Systems Breakdown Data by Type

Controllers

Sensors

Valves

Flow Meters

Others

Sprinkler Systems Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Sprinkler Systems Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Market size by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Sprinkler Systems capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast; To focus on the key Sprinkler Systems manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sprinkler Systems:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Sprinkler Systems market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

