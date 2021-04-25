Global Waterborne Acrylic Coating Market Analysis, Size, Share, Development, Growth & Demand Forecast 2019 -2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) Announces the Publication of its Research Report – Global Waterborne Acrylic Coatings Market 2017-2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global waterborne acrylic coatings market: The Dow Chemical Company, PPG Industries, BASF SE, DIC Corporation, DSM, Nippon Paints Limited and Axalta Coating Systems among others.

Market Highlights:

Commenting on this report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said, “Global waterborne acrylic coatings Market was valued at USD 41.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at 5.77% CAGR to reach USD 61.3 billion by the end of 2023. Waterborne acrylic coatings are gaining traction across the global owing to its various advantages over solvent borne coatings such as good resistance to heat and abrasion, low flammability, and excellent adhesion among others. Moreover, less amount of coating material is required for the surface treatment of a desired surface as compared to solvent based coatings. Besides, the environmental feasibility of waterborne acrylic coatings over the solvent based coatings, which is highly regulated and restricted in the developed markets will be a significant factor driving the market for global waterborne acrylic coatings.

Although known as architectural coatings, waterborne acrylic coatings has moved into all sorts of applications such as general industry, automotive, and packaging among others. Over the course of time developing regions witnessed significant industrialization. The globally renowned manufacturers are targeting developing markets for expansion in order to tap the opportunities offered by developing markets. Moreover, the availability of cheap labor and easy availability of raw materials in the developing markets are some of the other factors supporting the paradigm shift. However, the resultant industrialization has propelled the emissions jeopardizing the environment. Coatings being an integral part in construction sector and other process industries contribute significantly to pollution caused by traditional coatings used across these industries. Hence, the need for eco-friendly low VOCs coating is identified as the major market impetus factor driving the overall demand for waterborne acrylic coatings market.

Segment Analysis

The global waterborne acrylic coating market is segmented on the basis of applications, end use and region. On the basis of applications, global waterborne acrylic coating market is segmented into construction material, architectural wood, automotive OEM, automotive aftermarket, metal packing, and protective coatings among others. Based on the end use industry, the global waterborne acrylic coatings market is divided into building & construction, automotive, woodworking, packaging, and general industries among others.

Considering the global industrialization and urbanization rates, the construction activities across the globe is also increasing. Also, the housing markets in the developed regions such as North America and Europe is regaining its pace after the economic slowdown that had an adverse effect on the housing markets of the respective regions. Furthermore, automotive production has also surged in the recent past owing to declined crude oil prices. Pickup trucks and SUV sales hit historic high in the North America. Collectively, the above mentioned factors has pulsated the demand for coatings. With increasing legislations on emissions of VOCs, sustainable coatings is the need of the hour, which in turn is propelling the demand for waterborne acrylic coatings owing to its environmental feasibility as well as enhanced performance over solvent based coatings.

The various applications of waterborne acrylic coatings discussed in the report includes construction material, architectural wood, automotive OEM, automotive aftermarket, metal packing, and protective coatings among others. As an application, the construction material and architectural wood segments accounted for the largest market share in the global waterborne acrylic coatings market followed by the automotive OEM and aftermarket. Rapid infrastructural developments and increasing demand for passenger cars among the middle class population in the developing regions are some of the market impetus factors driving the consumption of waterborne acrylic coatings in the developing markets, whereas, stringent legislations on VOCs from coatings is driving the demand for waterborne acrylic coating in the developed markets. Cumulatively, the construction material and architectural wood segments was valued at USD 31.8 billion in 2016.

Based on the prominent end use industries of global waterborne acrylic coatings the market is segmented into — waterborne acrylic coatings market is divided into building & construction, automotive, woodworking, packaging, and general industries among others. Among the aforementioned end use industries, building & construction accounted for the largest market share in terms of value and volume. As the synonymous name of waterborne acrylic coating i.e., architectural coatings, indicates it is widely consumed for various applications in the building & construction activities. Automotive is the second leading end use industry, the substantial growth of OEMs and aftermarket in the developing regions can be attributed to its dominance in the global market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominated the global waterborne acrylic coatings market, accounting for more than half of the consumption. The regional market trends substantiating the growth of waterborne acrylic coatings in the region includes the immense infrastructural developments in the region, which in turn is witnessing considerable demand for waterborne acrylic coatings in the construction activities. Furthermore, the rapid urbanization in the region is considered to have a positive impact on the overall waterborne acrylic coatings market in the region. The other emerging markets such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa seems to follow a similar market trend as Asia Pacific.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of key vendors.

