Healthcare Quality Management Market Exploring Future Growth 2018-2025 and Key Players – QUANTROS, Cerner Corporation, Change Healthcare, Premier, Dolbey, Medisolv, Truven Health Analytics

Quality management is an essential aspect in healthcare organizations and patients. One of the primary reason for the implementation of high management quality control in the healthcare industry is to ensure that proper care facilities are being offered to the patients. This function is being adopted by hospitals and medical clinics in order to show diligence to take optimal care of their patients. With the help of quality management, effectiveness of treatment can be improved along with better patient satisfaction.

Increase in the quantity of unorganized data in the healthcare industry and need to reduce the healthcare costs are anticipated to fuel the market growth during the coming years. Rise in the ageing population across the globe along with increasing focus towards patient satisfaction is considered to provide growth opportunity in the market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players influencing the market:

QUANTROS, Cerner Corporation, Change Healthcare, Premier, Dolbey, Medisolv, Truven Health Analytics (Subsidiary of IBM Watson Health), CitiusTech Inc., McKesson Corporation, and NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC. among others.

The “Global Healthcare Quality Management Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare quality management industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global healthcare quality management market with detailed market segmentation by software, delivery mode, application, end user and geography. The global healthcare quality management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Healthcare Quality Management market is segmented based on software as, clinical risk management solutions, business intelligence and analytics solutions, physician quality reporting solutions, and other software. On the basis of delivery mode, the market is classified as, web & cloud based and on premise. The market is segmented based on application as, Risk Management and Data Management. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized as, hospitals, ambulatory centers, payers, and other end users.

Type: Clinical Risk Management Solutions, Business Intelligence and Analytics Solutions, Physician Quality Reporting Solutions, and Other Types

By Delivery Mode: Web & Cloud Based and On Premise

By Application: Risk Management and Data Management

By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Payers, and Other End Users

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare quality management market based on software, delivery mode, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall healthcare quality management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Healthcare Quality Management Market Size

2.2 Healthcare Quality Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Healthcare Quality Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Healthcare Quality Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Healthcare Quality Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare Quality Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Healthcare Quality Management Sales by Product

4.2 Global Healthcare Quality Management Revenue by Product

4.3 Healthcare Quality Management Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Healthcare Quality Management Breakdown Data by End User

North America is expected to hold significant share during the coming years, owing to the rise in the ageing population and the need to improve population health management in the United States. The region of Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate, due to the increase in the adoption of digital techniques in the healthcare industry.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

