Helicobacter Pylori Non-invasive Testing Market to 2027 – DiaSorin, Meridian Bioscience, Exalenz Bioscience, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biomerica, Certest Biotec, Sekisui Diagnostics, CorisBioconcept, Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings
The Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as rising awareness regarding the infection, poor sanitation, lack of potable water supply, poor food hygiene, poor personal hygiene and overcrowding. Nevertheless, low diagnosis rates, asymptomatic nature of the infection and strict regulatory norms are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.
Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) is a gram negative bacterium that results in chronic inflammation or infection in the stomach and duodenum. These bacteria are also termed as ulcer bacteria as it acts as a common contagious cause of ulcers worldwide
The “Global Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing market with detailed market segmentation by Type, Method, End User and geography. The global Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
The List of Companies
– DiaSorin S.p.A
– Meridian Bioscience, Inc
– Exalenz Bioscience Ltd
– Abbott
– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
– Biomerica, Inc
– Certest Biotec S.L
– Sekisui Diagnostics
– CorisBioconcept SPRL
– Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings.