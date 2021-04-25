Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market to Witness High CAGR by 2027: Johnson and Johnson Services, CryoLife, Pfizer, Medtronic, Advanced Medical Solutions Group, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen, Mil Laboratories, BD
The global hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market is anticipated to grow in coming years owing to factors such as increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in cases of wound and routine injuries, rising number of surgeries such as hernia fixation, orthopedic surgery and others and increasing geriatric population. The increasing advancement in technology and rising incidences of cardiovascular surgeries which result in high demand for hemostat devices are expected to provide growth opportunities in market.
The hemostasis and tissue sealing agents are used to restrict bleeding caused due to injuries or during surgeries. During surgeries it is important to stop bleeding of patient, to avoid further damage or death due to blood loss, the hemostasis and tissue sealing agents are used. These agents are available in market in the form of gels, powder, sponges, patches and other formulations.
Get PDF sample copy: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005186/
The “Global Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global medical device market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market with detailed market segmentation by product type, end user and geography. The global hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading hemostasis and tissue sealing agent’s market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
The List of Companies
1. Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.
2. CryoLife, Inc.
3. Pfizer Inc.
4. Medtronic
5. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc.
6. Integra LifeSciences Corporation.
7. Baxter
8. B. Braun Melsungen AG
9. Mil Laboratories
10. BD