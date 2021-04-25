Indonesia Telecom Tower Market is expected to grow US$ 3,695.5 Million at a CAGR of 27.1% during 2019-2027

The Indonesia telecom tower market accounted to US$ 557.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 3,695.5 Mn by 2025.

The increasing demand of high capacity network solutions by various network operators is the major factor that is expected to drive the growth of Indonesia telecom tower market. The increasing demand for high speed connectivity is the major factor that is creating increasing demand for fiber optic infrastructure and creating opportunities for the companies operating in the Indonesia telecom tower market to cater to a broader customer base and generate more revenues.

Telecom Tower Market in Indonesia study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Telecom Tower Market in Indonesia from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

Leading Telecom Tower Market in Indonesia Players:

PT Bali Towerindo Sentra

PT Centratama Menara Indonesia

Gihon Telekomunikasi Indonesia TBK

Inti Bangun Sejahtera, TBK (IBS)

Mitratel

PT Permata Karya Perdana

Portelindo

PT Solusi Tunas Pratama TBK (STP)

PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure TBK

PT XL Axiata Tbk

