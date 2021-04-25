Know how Radiopharmaceuticals Market is thriving Worldwide

Radiopharmaceuticals, or medicinal radiocompounds or nuclear medicines, are a group of pharmaceutical drugs which have radioactivity. These nuclear medicines can be used for diagnostic as well as therapeutic applications.

The radiopharmaceuticals market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such increasing incidence and prevalence of target conditions, alpha radioimmunotherapy-based targeted cancer treatment and initiatives to lessen the demand-supply gap of Mo-99 in the market during the forecast period. However short life of the radiopharmaceuticals is hampering the market growth.

The report also includes the profiles of key radiopharmaceuticals market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

1. Cardinal Health Inc.

2. General Electric Company

3. IBA Group

4. Lantheus Medical Imaging

5. Covidien Plc

6. Positron Corporation

7. NTP Radioisotopes Pty Ltd.

8. Bayer

9. Bracco Imaging#

10. Advanced Accelerator Applications

The global radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented on the basis of applications and end user and geography. Based on application, the market is segmented as diagnostic applications and therapeutic applications. On the basis of end user, the global radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented into, hospitals and diagnostic centers.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The radiopharmaceuticals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Radiopharmaceuticals Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis- Global Analysis Radiopharmaceuticals Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Process Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Application Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Radiopharmaceuticals Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

