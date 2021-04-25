Kombucha Market Growth, Product Types, Category, Production and Forecast to 2027 | Buchi Kombucha, GT’S LIVING FOODS, KeVita, Kosmic Kombucha, Live Kombucha, Makana beverages NessAlla

Kombucha is a fermented probiotic drink made from tea, sugar and kombucha culture. The kombucha culture is made by adding tea and sugar to the advantageous settlement of microscopic organisms and yeast. It is somewhat sweet, tart in taste and normally bubbly. kombucha is included with probiotics, amino acids and live proteins. This is likewise accessible in flavors, for example, blend herbs, natural product, flavors and tea imbuements. Various medical advantages have been related with the utilization of fermented tea, for example, treating AIDS, maturing, anorexia, joint pain, atherosclerosis, malignant growth, clogging and diabetes. In addition, this drink has caused uncommon instances of genuine unfriendly impacts, including fatalities, perhaps emerging from tainting amid home arrangement.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Buchi Kombucha

2. GT’S LIVING FOODS

3. KeVita, Inc

4. Kosmic Kombucha

5. Live Kombucha

6. Makana beverages Inc.

7. NessAlla Kombucha

8. Pure Steeps Beverage, LLC

9. Reeds, Inc

10. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure is increasing the health consciousness of the consumers resulting in high demand for healthy food and beverages. This is in turns results in high demand for kombucha. Growing health consciousness among the people and deteriorating health due to changing lifestyles of the people are driving the kombucha market globally. People are ready to pay more for healthy food and beverage and are also ready to try new products with innovative flavors which further boost the market growth. However, high cost and lack of awareness are the key factors hampering the growth of the kombucha market.

The “Global Kombucha Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the kombucha market with detailed market segmentation by type, distribution channel and geography. The global kombucha market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading kombucha market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global kombucha market is segmented on the basis of type and distribution channel. Based on type, the global kombucha market is divided into, original and flavored. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into, supermarkets, health stores, online stores and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global kombucha market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The kombucha market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the kombucha market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the kombucha market in these regions.

