Light Trucks Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Light trucks are the trucks or truck-based vehicles which have a payload capacity of less than 4,000 pounds or 1,815 kg. These trucks in the U.S. are known as light-duty trucks and in the European countries similar vehicles are popularly known as light commercial vehicle. The light trucks market is bifurcated into light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and light buses and coaches (LBCs) weighing up to 3.5 tons. Light commercial vehicle holds the major market share followed by light buses and coaches segment.

Light trucks are used in almost all industries. Industrial sector uses it for transportation of raw material and finished goods between their storage facilities and consumers outlets. Government, Industrial and commercial sectors are the major end-user of light trucks. Industrial sector leads the global market followed by government and commercial sector.

North America was the market leader in the global light trucks market accounting for more than half of the total light trucks market. Asia-Pacific followed North America in the sale of light trucks. Asia Pacific region is expected to show highest growth rate in the coming future owing to the developing market in India and China.

Global Light Trucks market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Light Trucks.

This industry study presents the global Light Trucks market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Light Trucks production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Light Trucks in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Fiat, Daimler AG, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Fiat

Daimler AG

Ford Motor

BMW AG

General Motors

Mitsubishi Motors

Toyota Motor

Tata Motors

Ashok Leyland

Honda Motor

Subaru of America

Hyundai Motor Company

Volkswagen AG

Light Trucks Breakdown Data by Type

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Light Buses and Coaches (LBCs)

Light Trucks Breakdown Data by Application

Government Sectors

Industrial Sectors

Commercial Sectors

Light Trucks Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Market size by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Light Trucks status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast. To present the key Light Trucks manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Light Trucks:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Light Trucks market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

