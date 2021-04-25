Long Glass Fiber Market 2019 Regional Analysis, Industry Growth, Size, Drivers, Profits and Forecast 2027

Long Glass Fiber Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Long Glass Fiber Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

The long glass fibers are used for making the long fiber thermoplastics which are widely used as an alternative for traditionally reinforced thermoplastics and metals. Long glass fibers reinforcement improves the stiffness, strength, and toughness of thermoplastic polymers such as polypropylene, polyamide, polybutylene terephthalate. Glass fibers containing thermoplastic compound show high strength and stiffness besides a high impact strength. Other key properties of long glass fibers include toughness, creep resistance, fatigue resistance, good durability, and chemical resistance. In addition, their low-specific weight and ease of processing enables its use in electronic appliances, metal replacements, and automotive applications.

Key Benefits:

Global analysis of Long Glass Fiber Market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Long Glass Fiber Market by Resin Type and Application from 2017 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Long Glass Fiber Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Global Long Glass Fiber Market – Company Profiles

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Daicel Polymer Ltd.

LANXESS AG

PlastiComp, Inc.

PolyOne Corporation

RTP Company

SABIC

Solvay SA

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (SBHPP)

An exclusive Long Glass Fiber Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Long Glass Fiber Market By Resin Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Long Glass Fiber Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global long glass fiber market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The long glass fiber market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting long glass fiber market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the long glass fiber market in these regions.

GLOBAL LONG GLASS FIBER MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Resin Type

Polypropylene

Polyamide

Polybutylene Terephthalate

Others

By Application

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Sporting Goods

Industrial Goods

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Spain France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia South Korea China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



