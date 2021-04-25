Master Batch Market Global 2019 Trends and 2027 Forecasts

Master Batch Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Master Batch Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

A master batch is a mixture of pigments or additives, encapsulated into a carrier resin during a heat process, then the heated mixture is cooled and cut into granular shape. It is then used for further mixing to ensure better dispersion, homogeneous compound and it minimizes batch to batch variations of any critical material. Master batch not only colors the plastics but also imparts some additional properties to plastics. It also allows the processor to color raw polymer economically during any plastic manufacturing process. In rubber industries, certain critical but low dosage materials, namely, sulfur, pigment, etc. are mixed with polymer at high dosage to give rise to a master batch.

Global Master Batch Market – Company Profiles

Schulman Inc.

Ampacet Corporation

Cabot Corporation

PolyOne Corporation

Ferro Corporation

Tosaf Compounds Ltd

Dow Corning Corporation

Ingenia Polymers Corp.

Foshan Laicai Plastic Masterbatch Co.

Plastika Kritis S.A.

GLOBAL MASTER BATCH MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Standard color

White, Additive

Black

Special effect

Filler

Others

By Polymer

PP

LDPE and LLDPE

HDPE

PVC

PET

PUR

PS

Others

By Application

Flame retardant

Antifouling agent

Antistatic agent

Lubricant

Anti-fog agent

Extrusion aids

Ultraviolet resistance

Corrosion inhibitor

Anti-oxidant

Others

By End Use Industry

Automotive

Electrical and electronics

Building and construction

Fast moving consumer goods

Textiles

Health care

Pharmaceutical

Food and beverages

Packaging

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Spain France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia South Korea China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



