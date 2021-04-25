Medical Furniture Market 2027 Foreseen to Witness Striking Development with Top Industry Players Profile as Ocura, Stryker, AneticAid Ltd, DRE Medical, Bristol Maid, The Brewer Company, Hillrom Services

The medical furniture is most important part of hospitals and these are indiscrete aspect of any medical infrastructure. Medical furniture includes all the important goods and materials used by physician, patients or staff. Mostly Hospitals develop their furniture to attract the patients. The medical furniture helps surgeons to perform surgeries of patients with safety and also make patient feel comfortable during their stay in hospital.

The medical furniture market is expected to grow due to factors such increasing number of medical infrastructure, rise in expectation of patients from hospitals, increase in incidences of chronic diseases, increasing number of hospitals and clinics in developed and developing countries and others. However long life span of these products limits the repetitive purchase, high cost of advanced furniture are some factor expected to impede market growth. On the other hand increase in technological innovation in medical furniture such as advance stretchers, surgery chairs is likely to offer growth opportunities in medical furniture market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Stryker

2. AneticAid Ltd

3. DRE Medical

4. Bristol Maid

5. The Brewer Company

6. Chang Gung Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

7. Hillrom Services Inc.

8. Narang Medical Limited.

9. McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

10. Ocura

The “Global Medical Furniture Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of medical furniture market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end user and geography. The global medical furniture market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading medical furniture market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global medical furniture market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as bedside tables, OT table, instrument stands, stretchers, hospital beds, chairs, scrub sinks, waste container, trolley and others. On the basis of application, the medical furniture market is segmented into physician furniture, patient’s furniture and staff’s furniture. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as hospitals diagnostic centers, clinics and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global medical furniture market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The medical furniture market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting medical furniture market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the medical furniture market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the medical furniture market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from medical furniture market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for medical furniture in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the medical furniture market.

The report also includes the profiles of key medical furniture market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. Publisher RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Medical Furniture Market – By Type

1.3.2 Medical Furniture Market – By Application

1.3.3 Medical Furniture Market – By End User

1.3.4 Medical Furniture Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MEDICAL FURNITURE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. MEDICAL FURNITURE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

