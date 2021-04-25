Occupational Medicines Market Emerging Analysis, Business Opportunities and Demand 2025- Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Nestl, Novartis

Occupational Medicine is a concept of providing medical assistance and other healthcare services to the workers or employees focused on prevention, assessment, treatment and resolution of health conditions caused by the workplace environment. Occupational medicine protects workers from diseases and injuries as the employers regularly provide services such as health check-up, diagnosis and monitoring etc. as per the regulatory policies. It reduces the burden of healthcare expenditure and increase productivity as the workers are provided proper training and assistance for both prevention and treatment of any disease or injury. The occupational medicine specialists are trained to evaluate the origin of injury and illness so that treatment could be earlier and better. These specialists also provide training and assistance through education programmes on workplace hazards and confirming workplace compliance with regulatory rules and safety norms.

The key factor driving the growth of the global Occupational Medicine market is the rising awareness of working people about the impact of working environment and the disease and disorders associated with it along with mass awareness programs organized by either government or NGOs. Across the world, the governments are paying a significant attention towards the occupational health and have framed new policies or renewed the existing policies to raise the health level of all workers. However, instead of rising number employers providing these services, health insurance providers and expanded coverage of health services in the past decade the adoption rate is still sub-optimal for a number of different reasons, which is impeding the market growth. Some of employers do not follow the regulatory norms strictly and hence, they do not provide quality occupational medicine services to their employees, which impacts the market growth negatively.

Amgen, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Nestl S.A. (Galderma S.A.), Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., and Sanofi

Occupational Medicines Market 2025 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions.

