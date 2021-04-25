Oncology Nutrition Market 2027 Key Trends and Growth Opportunities BY Top Players Abbott,Nestle,Danone,Fresenius, Hormel

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A balanced diet and good nutrition is one of the most important thing required for cancer patients. Oncology nutrition is one of the most vital part of the entire process of cancer recovery. In order to cope with heavy oncology drugs and medication dosage, consumption of well balanced and nutritious meals is very important. Nutrition assist the cancer patient in improving health, body weight and avoid side-effects of cancer treatment. Ideally, a well-nourished and healthy patients respond better to oncology treatments. Balanced oncology diet consists of foods and liquids that are rich in macronutrients – such as proteins, fats, and carbohydrates as well as micronutrients such as minerals and vitamins. A qualified dietician is an important part of the cancer specialty hospital and clinic.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rising number of people diagnosed with cancer, rising incidence of malnutrition in cancer patients, increasing demand for nutritional feeding, growing trend towards an enteral mode of nutrition are few of the factors driving the oncology nutrition market. However, tube feeding-related complications for cancer patient is expected to hamper the market growth in future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Oncology Nutrition Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of oncology nutrition market with detailed market segmentation by cancer type and geography. The global oncology nutrition market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading oncology nutrition market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global oncology nutrition market is segmented on the cancer type. Based on cancer type, the market is segmented as Head and Neck Cancers, Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancers, Liver Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Esophageal Cancer, Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Blood Cancer and Other Cancers.

Companies Mentioned:

Abbott Laboratories Nestle S. A. Danone Fresenius Kabi AG B. Braun Melsungen AG Mead Johnson Nutrition Company Hormel Foods Meiji Holdings Victus Global Health Products

Table of Contents:

