Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market 2018 Manufacturers, Countries, Type And Application, Forecast To 2022

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market Highlights

The Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets are rapidly being adopted in smart lighting solutions in offices and industrial setups. The transition from traditional to energy efficient technologies is enabling the growth of LED lighting, leading to rise in demand of Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets. Furthermore, advantages such as low cost, low power consumption, easy maintenance and installation flexibility are driving the market for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets.

Some of the major drivers impacting the Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets market are increasing application of IP technologies such as telephony and deployment of Ethernet-based RFID readers and network security cameras. IP telephones require power for operating and Power over Ethernet provide manageable power delivery and increase scalability. Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets are also widely being adopted in building and industrial automation applications.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market Key players

The key players in the Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are – Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Maxim Integrated (US), Texas Instruments Inc. (US), ON Semiconductor (US), Silicon Laboratories (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Flexcomm Technology Ltd. (Hong Kong), Microsemi Corporation (US), Akros Silicon Inc. (US) and Linear Technology Corporation (US). These players contribute a major share in the growth of Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets market.

Apart from the top key players, there are other players that contribute to the market growth. These include Shenzhen Quanma Industry Co. Ltd. (China), VISIX (US) and Delta Controls (Canada), and others.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market Segmentation

By standard, the market is segmented into 802.3af standard, 802.3at standard and 802.3bt standard. By application, the market is segmented into LED lighting, security, connectivity, and others. By end-user, the market is segmented into commercial, residential and industrial. Commercial has been further bifurcated into office buildings, healthcare, hospitality and retail. By device, the market has been bifurcated into network cameras, VoIP phone, ethernet switch & injector, wireless radio access point and others.

Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market- Regional analysis

The global market for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America). Among the regions mentioned, North America is expected to dominate the Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets market during the forecast period owing to technologically advanced infrastructure, followed by europe and Asia-pacific regions. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing demand for wireless technologies along with high internet penetration is driving the growth of Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets market in North America. Furthermore, government regulations for increasing internet penetration in developing countries such as India and advancement in networking technologies are important factors boosting the growth of Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets market in Asia Pacific region.

Access Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market Report Details @

