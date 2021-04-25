RFID in Retail Market Growth Report and Outlook to 2027 – Alien Technology, Applied Wireless, Checkpoint Systems, GAO RFID

RFID in Retail Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the RFID in Retail Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

The radio frequency identification or RFID is a tracking technology which utilizes tags or chips for transmitting the signal to remote scanners. RFID is used for a multitude of applications such as vehicle tracking, patient tracking, and financial transactions, among others. This technology in the retail sector enables retailers to precise inventory management by tracking their inventory throughout the retail supply chain. RFID in retail is similar to the barcode system. The difference is that the former uses radio waves to read data from tags. It can be used to prevent theft and track products that are moved or misplaced. Besides, RFID in retail is utilized to perform cashless transactions and automated checkouts.

Key Benefits:

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global RFID in Retail Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

The RFID in retail market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increased applicability in the retail sector for inventory management and asset tracking applications. In addition to this, other benefits such as reduced human errors, automated checkouts, and interactive advertisements further fuel the growth of the RFID in retail market. However, high installation costs is a restraint for the RFID in retail market. Nonetheless, the adoption of RFID in retail industry in the developing countries offers lucrative opportunities for the RFID in retail market during the forecast period.

This market research report provides a big picture on “RFID in Retail Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “RFID in Retail Market hike in terms of revenue.

The global RFID in retail market is segmented on the basis of product and frequency. Based on product, the market is segmented as tags, readers, and software. On the basis of the frequency, the market is segmented as low, high, ultra-high, and others.

RFID in Retail Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

• Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

• Key factors driving the RFID in Retail Market.

• Key market trends cracking up the growth of the RFID in Retail Market.

• Challenges to market growth.

• Key vendors of RFID in Retail Market.

• Detailed SWOT analysis.

• Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global RFID in Retail Market.

• Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

• Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

• PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

