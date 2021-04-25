Smart Glove size, trends, opportunity & forecast by 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Smart Glove Market by Usage (Fitness tracker, Specific Health Issue Monitoring Device, Media & Connected Device, and others) and by Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Industrial, Fitness, and Others): Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Global Smart Glove Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global smart glove market was valued at $1,740 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $3,373 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2023. Smart wearable gloves are electronic devices with microcontrollers worn on hands as an accessory. This design incorporates practical functions as well as features. Smart Gloves reinvents and modernize the classic use of the human hand. The report comprises the study of world Smart Glove Market that focuses on its various end users. The healthcare, industrial, fitness and other sectors have progressively deployed smart gloves. The healthcare sector has approved the use of smart gloves for real-time tracking of heartbeats, body hydration level, and converting hand gestures into speeches. The smart glove market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to rising in purchasing power and strengthening economy across the globe.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growth in technological developments and rise in purchasing power among people.

The global smart glove market is segmented based on usage, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of usage, the market is classified into fitness tracker, specific health issue monitoring device, media & connected device and others. By industry vertical, it is divided into healthcare, industrial, fitness and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the study are Apple Inc., HaptX, Flint Rehab, Maze Exclusive, NEOFECT, Vandrico Solutions Inc. (Oxstren), Workaround GmbH (ProGlove), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seekas Technology Co. Ltd., and Lab Brothers LLC. The report analyzes the key strategies adopted by these players and the detailed analysis of the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints of the smart glove market.

In-depth analysis and dynamics of the smart glove market is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Porterâ€™s five forces analysis examines the competitive structure, and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables the identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of the market is provided.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Usage

Fitness Tracker

Specific Health Issue Monitoring Device

Media & Connected Device

Others

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare

Industrial

Fitness

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

