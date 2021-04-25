Smart Hospitals Market Prospects Outlook 2018-2025 and Top Key Players – IBM, Oracle, SAS Institute , Accenture, IQVIA, Cognizant, MaxisIT, TAKE Solutions Limited

Smart hospitals are aimed to improve, redesign or rebuild hospitals with clinical processes, infrastructure and management systems using digitized networking infrastructure. The smart hospitals provide extensive services to achieve a better healthcare infrastructure and operational efficiency. Implementations of these digital solutions help to make a hospital paperless and have complete alignment of clinical processes & management systems.

The growth of smart hospital market can be attributed to increasing demand for machine learning, artificial intelligence and cloud computing services. Additionally, the increasing government spending on healthcare infrastructure is expected to novel opportunities for the global smart hospital market over the forecast period.

The “Global Smart Hospital Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focused global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global smart hospital market with detailed market segmentation by component, technology, application, connectivity and geography. The global smart hospital market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the key players influencing the market are:

IBM, Oracle, SAS Institute , Accenture, IQVIA, Cognizant, MaxisIT, TAKE Solutions Limited, Wipro Limited, SCIOInspire, Corp and others.

On the basis of component the market is segmented into software, hardware and services. Based on technology the market is segmented into cloud computing, artificial intelligence, wearable technologies, radio frequencies identification and others. By application, the smart hospital market is segmented as remote medicine management, medical connected imaging, medical assistance, electronic health record & clinical workflow and outpatient vigilance. The market based on delivery model market is classified as on-premise and on-demand. Based on the application, market is classified as research and development, sales and marketing support, regulatory compliance, supply chain analytics and Pharmacovigilance. Based on connectivity user the market is segmented as wired, wireless and others.

Component: Software, Hardware and Services

Technology: Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Wearable Technologies, Radio Frequencies Identification and Others

Application: Remote Medicine Management, Medical Connected Imaging, Medical Assistance, Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow and Outpatient Vigilance

Connectivity: Wired, Wireless and Others

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart hospital based on type, mode of delivery, component, delivery model, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall smart hospital market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America followed by Europe, is expected to dominate the smart hospital market in the global arena due to the rising adoption of healthcare IT solutions & real time patient management systems and increasing number of skilled IT experts in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing governments’ initiatives for the implementation of IT solutions in healthcare, in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

