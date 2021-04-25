Vision Guided Robotics Market Expected To Grow At a CAGR 10.7% by 2022 | Allied Vision Technologies, GmbH, OMRON, Cognex, ISRA VISION AG

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Vision Guided Robotics Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

The global vision guided robotics market has been analyzed and segmented based on types of components, industry vertical, and geography. The various components that make up a vision guided robotic system include hardware, software and services. The different hardware components include camera, sensors, controllers, actuators, and others. Vision guided robotics finds applications across a wide range of industries including automobile, electrical & electronics, healthcare & pharmaceutical, aerospace & defense, food & beverage, and others. The microscopic analysis of the vision guided robotics market is conducted by examining various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Vision guided robots performs image-based analysis for industrial processes. These robots are equipped with built-in cameras and sensors to provide a feedback indication to the robot controller and move towards the target location. Deployment of vision guided robotics technology enables increased production efficiency, enhanced quality, while reducing manual errors and resource wastage. These robots are utilized across various industrial verticals such as automobile, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, food & beverage, healthcare & pharmaceutical, and metal processing.

The List of companies covered in this Report are

Pleora Technologies Inc.

DENSO Robotics

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

OMRON Corporation

Cognex Corporation

ISRA VISION AG

Basler AG

BitFlow, Inc.

FANUC America Corporation

Yaskawa America, Inc.

This report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global vision guided robotics market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the vision guided robotics market to determine the investment pockets of the market.

Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness of the market.

The quantitative analysis of the vision guided robotics market from 2014 to 2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

Table of Content:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

4 GLOBAL VISION GUIDED ROBOTICS MARKET, BY COMPONENT TYPE

5 GOBAL VISION GUIDED ROBOTICS MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

6 VISION GUIDED ROBOTICS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

7 COMPANY PROFILES

