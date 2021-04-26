Artificial Disc Market Insights, Recent Development, Future Scope and Outlook to 2027 Profiling Johnson & Johnson, Simplify Medical, Globus Medical, Spinal Kinetics and others

Artificial Disc replacement is a procedure that replaces the function of a damaged spinal disc. It is an alternative to spinal fusion for surgical treatment of severe disc problems. The spinal columns are replaced with artificial devices in the lumbar or cervical spine.

The Artificial Disc market is expected to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, supportive reimbursement, increasing disposable income, high success rate of artificial disc replacement and prevalence of degenerative disc diseases.

Simplify Medical Inc., Spinal Kinetics Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Axiomed LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, K2M Inc., Medtronic PLC, Nuvasive Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Johnson & Johnson

The “Global Artificial Disc Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Artificial Disc market with detailed market segmentation by type, material, end user and geography. The global Artificial Disc market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Artificial Disc market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Artificial Disc market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Artificial Disc market in these regions.

Market Segmentation:

The global Artificial Disc market is segmented on the basis of type, material and end user. Based on type the market is segmented into cervical, lumbar. Based on material the market is segmented into metal on biopolymer, metal on metal artificial disc. Based on end user the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Artificial Disc market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Artificial Disc market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The most vital key factors in the businesses have been elaborated to get thorough and accurate data of market dynamics. Rising needs and popularity of Artificial Disc Market sector is driving the flow of the market towards progress. In addition to this, it lists the factors which are restraining the growth of the market.

