Automotive Film Industry 2019 Market Share, Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis and Forecast 2023

Automotive Films Market Overview:

Automotive films are provided for multi-purpose such as protection from solar and thermal radiations and mechanical damage. They possess superior properties such as excellent UV resistance, impact resistance and color protection from external unit. The primary reason for the growth of automotive films market are increasing privacy and stringent government safety rules. Globally passenger cars sold are around 77 million units in 2016. This would inherently drive the growth of automotive films market in coming years owing to growing population which in turn driving demand for innovative and sustainable automotive vehicle in the market.

Automotive films are available in various types such as window films, wrap films and paint protection films among others. Window films market is holding largest market share due to its properties such as UV resistance which can block direct sunlight up to 80-85% and helps maintaining temperature inside the vehicle.

Moreover, rise in consumer spending and changing lifestyle are expected to segment the market growth. Automotive wraps films are projected to grow at faster rate in automotive film market. Wraps films are used economical for mobile advertisement and cost less compared to paints. Thus, automotive films are extensively used on commercial vehicles which contribute towards growth of automotive films market. In addition, rising consumer awareness regarding the maintenance aspect of vehicles is predicted to drive the growth of the market.

Get Your Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4455

Avery Dennison Corporation.

HEXIS S.A.

Eastman Chemical Company

Arlon Graphics, LLC.

MATERIAL SCIENCES CORPORATION

DuPont

,Garware Suncontrol

NEXFIL

Johnson Window Films, Inc.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Madico, Inc.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

July 2017 – Avery Dennison Graphics Solution North America launched a product in automotive films such as new PVC free film MPI 1405. MPI 1405 is new ultra-comfortable film with a long term removable (LTR) adhesives and possess excellent print quality suitable for car wraps along with indoor and outdoor architectural applications. This would increase the company’s market share by tapping new customer requirement. This product launch also delivering market leading solutions that would help the company to push their product portfolio to sustainability goal by 2025.

October 2017–Avery Dennison Corporation, invested in Gauzy, an Israeli based manufacturer of liquid crystal based material films and solutions for various end markets such as automotive, construction and home appliances. The products are used commercially for window film and in under evaluation for automotive applications. Through this expansion and continuing development of Gauzy film technology, company will significantly increase distribution network.

May 2017 – Eastman Chemical Company is increasing performance films operations in Virginia. The capacity expansion of paint protection film and window films would help the growth of LLumar and Suntek brands and cater the new opportunities in automotive and architectural applications.

April 2017– LINTEC launched new automotive film known as GY-3IR which has darkest color available with high class tint and texture quality. With increasing demand of color variations ranging from dyed types to clear types, automotive manufactures are incorporating high class designs, diverse functionality and superior workability in automotive window glass. This would help the car driver to maintain a clear view in sunlight and reduce the UV radiation entering the car. Thus, development of innovative and reliable automotive film in automotive industry would provide a new boost to film developers.

Automotive Film Regional Analysis:

North America is estimated to be the largest automotive film market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific on account of strong existence of many big market players. Germany is predicted to register a strong growth due to tremendous demand of paint protection film in automobile sector. In Asia Pacific, countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are the fastest growing market for automotive film, and is estimated to grow with the same pace over the assessment period. Rising living standards along with the flourishing growth of automotive sector is predicted to contribute in the regional market growth. In North America, U.S and Mexico are among the major contributors in the regional market growth due to expansion of automotive sector. The Middle Eastern and African countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are predicted to witness steady growth on account of rising foreign investments and shifting of manufacturing base to these region.

Automotive Film Market Segmentation:

The Global Automotive Film Market is categorized on the basis of type, application, vehicle type, and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified into wrap films, window films, and paint protection films. Window film can be subdivided into ceramic, hybrid, metallized, and dyed films. Based on film types, the window film segment is expected to be the largest segment of the automotive film market over the assessment period. These films help in blocking the UV rays, which help in lowering the inside temperature of the vehicle and reduce the fuel consumption. Moreover, they improve the fuel efficiency by decreasing the load on the engine. Additionally, they provide better safety by preventing the glass from shattering during the accidents.

Intended Audiences: