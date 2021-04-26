Biodegradable Plastics Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2023

The biodegradable plastics are the plastics that are decomposed naturally in the environment. Biodegradable plastics are manufactured from natural plant material including orange peel, starch, corn oil, and plants. These biodegradable plastics doesn’t pose any threat to the environment.

Research Methodology

The biodegradable plastics market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped us in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

Key Market Insights

Biodegradable plastics are widely utilized in various applications like packaging, agriculture, consumer goods, and others. The manufacturers are focusing towards innovation to capture more of the market share. The demand for biodegradable plastics is increasing owing to the increased awareness about environment and reducing the plastic waste.

Europe dominates the market currently and is also expected to grow during the forecast period due to intense demand. Asia Pacific is expected to accelerate in the market during the forecast period. Some of the prominent key players in the biodegradable plastics market are Arkema, BASF, Corbion, DowDuPont, and Cargill.

Types:

o Starch-based

o PLA

o PBS

o PBAT

o PHA

o Others

End Users:

o Packaging

o Agriculture

o Consumer Goods

o Others

Geography:

o Asia Pacific

o North America

o Europe

o Rest of the World

