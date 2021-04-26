Bottled Water Market by Type (Carbonated Water, Flavored Water, Still Water, and Functional Water) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022

The report on “Bottled Water Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Bottled water is packaged drinking water available in plastic and glass water bottles. It is pure and free from contamination and the most convenient way for the body to fulfill its hydration needs, and is easily available in nearby retail stores and supermarkets.

The global bottled water market has witnessed increased growth in the recent past, owing to changing lifestyle patterns of consumers as they are more inclined towards bottled water and its portable and convenient nature. The market is anticipated to reach a market value of $319,860 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2016 and 2022.

PepsiCo Inc., Nestlé Waters, The Coca Cola Company, Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd., Danone, Natural Waters of Viti Ltd., Mountain Valley Spring Company, Icelandic Glacial Inc., Dasani

In addition, rise in health awareness about waterborne diseases such as malaria, typhoid, diarrhea, food poisoning, and others also support market growth. However, stringent regulations for the approval of bottled water and availability of tap water at a lower cost impede this growth. Furthermore, the harmful effects of using plastic bottles owing to presence of chemicals such as bisphenol A (BPA) can lead to neurological diseases and behavioral problems among children, which further hinders the market growth.

The global bottled water market is segmented on the basis of type and geography. Based on type, it is classified into still water, carbonated water, flavored water, and functional water. In 2015, the still water segment held the largest market share, accounting around two-thirds of the total market share and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. In terms of geographical analysis, in 2015, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, with market share of 35.6%, followed by Europe at 27.1%. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global bottled water market.

The report identifies the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints that shape the market and provide an impact analysis of these factors over the forecast period.

Region- and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers. This would offer a competitive advantage to stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and to help strengthen their supplier and buyer network.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided, which determines the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

