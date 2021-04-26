Brain Monitoring Market by Growing Technology Trends 2025 | Advanced Brain Monitoring, CAS Medical Systems, Compumedics, General Electric, Koninklijke Philips, etc

According to a new report, titled,”Brain Monitoring Market by Product Type, Procedure, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”The global brain monitoring market generated $3,850 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $6,595 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025. The electroencephalography devices segment accounted for more than one-fifth of the total market share in 2017.

Brain Monitoring Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., CAS Medical Systems, Inc., Compumedics Ltd., General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare), Medtronic Plc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Neural Analytics, Inc., Siemens AG.

Brain monitoring is a neuro-diagnostics device used to monitor and diagnose the brain abnormalities by exploring the structure and function of the brain. These devices are used to monitor neurological disorders such as Alzheimers, Parkinsons, epilepsy, dementia, multiple sclerosis, sleep disorder, brain tumor, and others. Increase in incidence of neurological disorders and rise in awareness of diseases boost the demand for brain monitoring devices all across the world.

Brain Monitoring Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Brain Monitoring in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Brain Monitoring Market Segment by Technology: Devices and Accessories.

Brain Monitoring Market Segment by Applications: Epilepsy, Dementia, Parkinsons Disease, Huntingtons Disease, Headache Disorders, Stroke, Traumatic Brain Injuries and Sleep Disorders.

