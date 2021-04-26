Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Share, Segmentation and Foresight to 2025

Dec 26, 2018 (Heraldkeeper via COMTEX) — WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Enterprise resource planning is a business application, which is useful for enterprises to integrate their business functionalities to achieve high efficiency and productivity. Cloud-based deployment platform has given a significant boost to the enterprise application software during the last few years. Furthermore, it focuses on adoption of cloud-based ERP in various industry verticals such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, government, BFSI, telecom, and others.

The major factors that drive the growth of the market are increase in number of SMEs, need for obtaining higher operative efficiency and realization of competitive advantages achieved through implementation of cloud enterprise resource planning, rapid change in business models, and development in the cloud trend.

In 2018, the global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market size was 14700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 40500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM CorporationOracle CorporationSAP SEInforApteanMicrosoftSage Group PlcEpicor Software CorporationSysproUnit4

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Finance

HR

Supply Chain

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing & Services

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Aerospace & Defense

IT & Telecom

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

