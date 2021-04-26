Content Marketing Service Market Growth Projection to 2023 | HubSpot, Contently, Influence & Co, NewsCred, Marketo, Scripted, Skyword, TapInfluence, Brafton, Eucalypt

Global Content Marketing Service Market Growth Status and Outlook 2018-2023

Content marketing is a form of marketing focused on creating, publishing, and distributing content for a targeted audience online.

The building brand awareness along with increasing trust and loyalty is to be one of the primary growth factors for the content marketing market. Companies use content marketing as a strong advertising platform and a source of enhancing public relations. Content marketing comprises of publishing informative and well-researched content to portray the business as authoritative and trustworthy. Impressive content also improves brand recall, and economically improves the brand awareness among consumers.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Content Marketing Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: HubSpot, Contently, Influence & Co, NewsCred, Marketo, Scripted, Skyword, TapInfluence, Brafton, Eucalypt

This study considers the Content Marketing Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Hybrid Print & Digital Content Marketing

Digital-Only Content Marketing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

B2B

B2C

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Content Marketing Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Content Marketing Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Content Marketing Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Content Marketing Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Content Marketing Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2018-2023 Global Content Marketing Service Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Content Marketing Service by Players

4 Content Marketing Service by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Content Marketing Service Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 HubSpot

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Content Marketing Service Product Offered

11.1.3 HubSpot Content Marketing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 HubSpot News

11.2 Contently

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Content Marketing Service Product Offered

11.2.3 Contently Content Marketing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Contently News

11.3 Influence & Co

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Content Marketing Service Product Offered

11.3.3 Influence & Co Content Marketing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Influence & Co News

11.4 NewsCred

